Foreign Minister highlights "Czech Republic on the Way" project ahead of 2018

The Czech Foreign Minister LubomA r ZaorA lek as well as key public figures such as the Academy of Sciences' Pavel Baran or sociologist Tereza StA ckelovA presented a new project on Thursday entitled "A esko na cestA>", marking key dates in the country's history next year. It will be 100 years, for example, since the founding of Czechoslovakia and 50 since the Soviet-led invasion in 1968.

Chicago, IL

