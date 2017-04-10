Folk singer, accordion virtuoso team ...

Folk singer, accordion virtuoso team up for concert

Songstress Michela Musolino, known for her fiery and passionate interpretations of both traditional and contemporary Sicilian folk and roots music, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Village Homes Community Center, 2661 Portage Bay Ave. East in Davis. She'll be joined by acclaimed composer and accordion virtuoso Fabio Turchetti, performing selections from their recent CD release "Terra Sangue Mare."

