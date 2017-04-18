Ex W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Starts European Tour This Weekend With His Band Mean Man [News]

Chris Holmes, former W.A.S.P. guitarist, will start European tour, named "Be Somebody", with his current band Mean Man on April 22nd in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Chris Holmes, former W.A.S.P. guitarist, will start European tour, named "Be Somebody", with his current band Mean Man on April 22nd in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.