European Court of Human Rights best hope to reopen case of Czech killed in London: Zaoralek

4 min ago Read more: Radio Prague

Czech foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek has said that an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg is the only way to reopen the case of a Czech killed in London whose attacker was found not guilty of manslaughter and murder. Zaoralek said a petition to the court by the dead man's sister with the support of the Czech Republic is the only way to get the verdict reviewed.

Chicago, IL

