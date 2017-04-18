European Court of Human Rights best hope to reopen case of Czech killed in London: Zaoralek
Czech foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek has said that an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg is the only way to reopen the case of a Czech killed in London whose attacker was found not guilty of manslaughter and murder. Zaoralek said a petition to the court by the dead man's sister with the support of the Czech Republic is the only way to get the verdict reviewed.
