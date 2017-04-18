European Court of Human Rights best hope to reopen case of Czech killed in London: Zaoralek

Czech foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek has said that an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg is the only way to reopen the case of a Czech killed in London whose attacker was found not guilty of manslaughter and murder. Zaoralek said a petition to the court by the dead man's sister with the support of the Czech Republic is the only way to get the verdict reviewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.