Enormous deal to purchase military helicopters in offing in Czech Republic

21 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

A huge military contract to purchase around a dozen helicopters is taking shape in the Czech Republic, iHned.cz reported on Thursday. The news site said the deal would be worth at least CZK 6 billion - but could easily climb to double that amount.

