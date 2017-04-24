Drahos to launch his Czech presidential petition on Monday
Former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiri Drahos will start collecting signatures on the petition for his presidential candidacy on Monday, on the same day as President Milos Zeman who will seek re-election. Out of the three favourites of the election, lyricist and businessman Michal Horacek did so at Easter.
