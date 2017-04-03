Do men REALLY prefer big boobs? Guys ...

Do men REALLY prefer big boobs? Guys reveal ideal breast size with...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

Womens' breasts come in all kinds of different shapes in fact there's nine boob variations in the world but what's the perfect size? To find out what men find most attractive, the team at Dr Ed quizzed 1,000 Americans and 1,000 Europeans to find out the ideal breast size . The average boob size across most of Europe and the US is a C cup and it turns out most lads prefer a modest handful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC