Deadly gas attack in Syria fuels debate regarding Czech embassy in Damascus
The Czech Republic has joined widespread condemnation of Tuesday's toxic gas attack in Syria's northwestern Idlib province that left 100 people dead and 400 injured, many of them children. Speaking at an international conference in aid of Syria, Foreign Minister Lubomir ZaorA lek said that if it were confirmed that the Assad regime had used chemical weapons against innocent civilians Prague would consider resolute action, including the possibility of closing its embassy in Damascus.
