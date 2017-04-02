Daily news summary 2.4.2017

Daily news summary 2.4.2017

Czech president Milos Zeman is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his visit to China in May this year. He is also scheduled to attend a conference related to the New Silk Road project, president's new chief foreign policy adviser Rudolf Jindrak told the Czech News Agency on Sunday.

