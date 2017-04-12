Czechs to boost security over Easter after attacks in Europe
Policemen patrol the Old Town Square downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Czech authorities are boosting security measures across the country over Easter and Passover holidays following recent terror attacks in Europe.
