Czechs to boost security over Easter after attacks in Europe

Czech authorities are boosting security measures over the Easter and Passover holidays following a series of recent terror attacks in Europe. Interior Minister Milan Chovanec says 500 police officers will be deployed in the capital city of Prague and elsewhere as a precaution.

