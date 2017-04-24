Czechs and rest of EU seek to set Bre...

Czechs and rest of EU seek to set Brexit tactics at extraordinary summit

The Czech Republic joins the 26 other EU member states in Brussels on Saturday to agree a common negotiating line with the United Kingdom over Brexit. It will be all about the tactics for the expectedly tough talks with the main emphasis being on the rest of the EU reading from the same page.

