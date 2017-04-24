Czech Republic's last uranium mine of...

Czech Republic's last uranium mine officially closes

2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic's last uranium mine in Rozna located about 50 kilometres northwest of Brno, will officially close on Thursday with a ceremony marking 60 years of uranium mining in the location. The Rozna mine, which is also the last uranium mine in Europe, went into operation in 1957 and has produced around 17 million tonnes of uranium since then.

