Czech Republic international Rajtoral...

Czech Republic international Rajtoral commits suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Goal.com

The 31-year-old Gaziantepspor defender was found to have taken his own life on Sunday, with the Turkish club's president confirming the tragic news The 31-year-old was found to have passed away at his house on Sunday, with the alarm raised after he failed to turn up to training. The former Czech Republic international moved to Turkey in August 2016 having previously played for Marila Pribram, Banik Ostrava, Viktoria Plzen and Hannover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC