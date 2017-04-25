Czech priest Halik's book nominated f...

Czech priest Halik's book nominated for U.S. award

A book by Czech theologist and Catholic priest, I Want You to Be, is one of the finalists of the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the adult non-fiction, philosophy category, the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague has written on its website. The award was established to draw the attention of librarians and booksellers to excellent books by independent publishers and their authors.

