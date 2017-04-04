Czech politicians offer sympathies to...

Czech politicians offer sympathies to St Petersburg blast victims

13 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech politicians have expressed sympathies on the death of nine people in a blast in the St Petersburg metro, which also injured another 20 people, some of them severely, yesterday. "I express deep regret for the victims of the St Petersburg explosion," Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has written, adding that he believes that the circumstances of the tragedy will be investigated soon.

