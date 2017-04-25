Czech PM welcomes predicted Macron victory in first round of presidential election
Czech Finance Minister and ANO head Andrej Babis favoured Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, but he does not share his views of migration and EU integration, he said today, adding that he considers Marine Le Pen's opinions extreme. He repeated that the mainstream parties were defeated because their candidates did not advance to the run-off vote to be held in two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC