Czech PM welcomes predicted Macron victory in first round of presidential election

Czech Finance Minister and ANO head Andrej Babis favoured Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, but he does not share his views of migration and EU integration, he said today, adding that he considers Marine Le Pen's opinions extreme. He repeated that the mainstream parties were defeated because their candidates did not advance to the run-off vote to be held in two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.