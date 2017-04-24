Czech PM Sobotka: Rapid approval of Brexit talks guidelines shows unity of EU leaders
The Czech Republic's Bohuslav Sobotka and the leaders of 26 other European Union states unanimously approved negotiating guidelines for Brexit talks with the United Kingdom at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. Mr. Sobotka said the adoption of the draft guidelines issued by European Council president Donald Tusk had confirmed the leaders' "unified and common approach".
