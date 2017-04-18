Czech "Mona Lisa" on sale at Prague A...

Czech "Mona Lisa" on sale at Prague Antique Fair

Twice a year Prague's New Town Hall hosts the city's biggest Antique Fair. This yearA s spring edition of the traditional event, held from April 20 to April 23, presents antique jewels as well as gemstones and small collectors' items, which are not only exceptional pieces of art but serve as a good investment.

