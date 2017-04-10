Czech military trains anti-terrorism ...

Czech military trains anti-terrorism protection of Temelin plant

Military equipment has been installed around the Czech nuclear power plant in Temelin at the start of an exercise to train the defence of the facility from a possible ground and air terrorist attack, which will last until April 12. The equipment in question includes missile launching devices, a radar to search for and aim air goals and communication command and fire direction systems. "Approximately 120 professional soldiers from the Strakonice anti-aircraft regiment and about a 80-strong infantry company of active reserves, now training in nearby Boletice, are taking part in the exercise," Josef Stepanek, spokesman for the Regional Military command in Ceske Budejovice, told CTK today.

