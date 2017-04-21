Czech military may send sappers to Mali, police to Iraq
The Czech military is planning the deployment of its sappers in the mission in Mali and the sending of military police to Iraq to train their local counterparts, Chief of Staff Josef Becvar told journalists on Thursday. The army command and the Defence Ministry have also decided not to withdraw the transport planes from the mission in the Sinai as envisaged due to the necessary repairs, Becvar said.
