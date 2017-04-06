Czech Holocaust survivor Petr Erben dies in Israel
Prague/Ashkelon, Israel, April 5 - Czech-born Holocaust survivor Petr Erben died in Ashkelon on Wednesday morning at the age of 96 years, Prague's Franz Kafka Centre director Marketa Malisova told CTK. Erben left for Israel in 1948.
