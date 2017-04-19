Czech Hockey Hall of Fame member Bubnik dies aged 88
Augustin Bubnik, former leading Czechoslovak hockey forward, 1949 world champion and a Czech Hockey Hall of Fame member, died after a longer disease at the age of 88 this morning, his family has informed the Czech Ice Hockey Association. Playing for LTC Praha, Bubnik won five Czechoslovak top ice hockey league titles and in 1949, he won the golden medal at the World Championships in Stockholm.
