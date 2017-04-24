Czech government on shaky ground as PM demands finmin explain business practices

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Thursday called on his powerful finance minister Andrej Babis to explain his past use of tax-free bonds and other business activities, as an escalating row rattles the government before elections. Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka speaks during the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017.

