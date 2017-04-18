Czech Gaming Regulations Too Restrict...

Czech Gaming Regulations Too Restrictive?

Prague Post

Only a few weeks ago, Prague Post published an article regarding the iGaming industry and its progress so far, given the introduction of new Czech gambling regulations only this January . The article discussed the fact that gaming software powerhouse Playtech signed a deal to bring their extensive range of slot games, table games and more to the Czech Republic for the very first time.

