Czech customers punish established banks

Nearly 15 percent of Czechs switched to a different bank last year to avoid paying high fees, the daily Hospodarske noviny reported this week. According to a new survey carried out by STEM/MARK agency for one of the country's smaller banks, Air Bank, every seventh client swapped their bank last year.

Chicago, IL

