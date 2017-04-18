Czech Coal offering CZK 10bn for CEZ ...

Czech Coal offering CZK 10bn for CEZ power plant

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Coal Group has submitted an offer for the purchase of the brown coal power plant in Pocerady from Group CEZ. This was confirmed for CIANEWS by Czech Coal Group spokeswoman Gabriela Sarickova Benesova, who added that the value of the acquisition may total up to CZK 10bn.

Chicago, IL

