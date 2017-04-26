Czech, Bavarian parks to jointly monitor birds of grouse family

The managements of the national parks of Sumava, southwest Bohemia, and the adjacent Bavarian Forest have launched a three-year project of monitoring birds of the grouse family aimed to ascertain the size of their populations and their genetic potential, Martin Stary has told CTK. They will monitor the three local species, which is the wood grouse, the black grouse and the hazel grouse, in their natural environment, analyse their droppings and make aerial photos of their habitats, Stary, head of the NPS nature protection department, said.

