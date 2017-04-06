Czech artist group to be punished for...

Czech artist group to be punished for replacing presidential flag

A Prague district court on Wednesday imposed suspended sentences on three members of the Zhotoven guerilla art group who replaced the presidential flag flying over the Prague Castle with giant red boxer shorts in late 2015, in protest against the politics of Czech President Milos Zeman. Apart from the sentences of six months in prison suspended for 12 months, Filip Crhak, Matej Hajek and David Hons must pay 55,000 for a damaged roof and 8,400 crowns for the presidential flag.

