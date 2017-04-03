Czech and Slovak leaders present comm...

Czech and Slovak leaders present common views on "migration solidarity" in Berlin

6 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the heads of government of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Berlin on Monday to mark a quarter of a century since the signing of a milestone treaty on goodneighbourly relations. However the successes of past years were overshadowed by the challenges of the present: the migrant crisis, Brexit and the controversial German road toll.

Chicago, IL

