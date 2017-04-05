Czech academics warn of Hungarian new university legislation

Prague/Budapest, April 4 - Czech educational and culture institutions have called on the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban not to implement its amendment to the university law that might threaten further operation of international academic facilities in Hungary, Iva Pisova told CTK on Tuesday. They write in an open letter that the controversial amendment, which the Hungarian parliament passed on Tuesday, would lead to the closure of the Central European University in Budapest and affect the work of foreign academics and researchers, Pisova, spokeswoman for the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague , said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.