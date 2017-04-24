CSSD approves election leaders, candidates in eight regions
The Czech senior government Social Democrats' leadership approved the leaders and lists of candidates for the October general election in eight regions today and it will decide on the remaining six regions on May 12, CSSD chairman and PM Bohuslav Sobotka has told reporters. The eight approved lists of candidates will be subject to vote in the regions where each member of the respective CSSD regional organisation can comment on them, Sobotka said.
