Creepy Tourist Attraction: Czech Cathedral Made From Human Bones
Located inside of the Cemetery Church of All Saints is a bizarre approach to interior design. The cathedral is in the Czech Republic and is essentially the home to around 40,000 skeletons! The Sedlec Ossuary also known as the bone church in Kutna Hora in the Czech Republic.
