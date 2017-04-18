Council of Europe Secretary General T...

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland in Prague

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka is met with Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland during his one-day visit to Prague on Friday. Mr Jagland also held talks with Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek about the upcoming Czech presidency of the Committee of Ministers, the statutory body of the Council of Europe.

Chicago, IL

