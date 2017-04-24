Concert held in memory of Czech-Ameri...

Concert held in memory of Czech-American chaplain in Korean War

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

A music concert was held in a Czech city in memory of Emil Kapaun, a Czech-American priest and war hero who died in captivity during the 1950-53 Korean War, the South Korean Embassy in Prague said Tuesday. South Korean Ambassador to the Czech Republic Moon Seung-hyun took part in the concert organized by the municipal government and archdiocese in the eastern city of Olomouc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC