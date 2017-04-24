Concert held in memory of Czech-American chaplain in Korean War

A music concert was held in a Czech city in memory of Emil Kapaun, a Czech-American priest and war hero who died in captivity during the 1950-53 Korean War, the South Korean Embassy in Prague said Tuesday. South Korean Ambassador to the Czech Republic Moon Seung-hyun took part in the concert organized by the municipal government and archdiocese in the eastern city of Olomouc.

