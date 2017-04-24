Chinese owner of Czech football club ...

Chinese owner of Czech football club Slavia Prague confirms purchase of stadium completed

Mainland conglomerate CEFC China Energy, which owns one of Czech Republic's top football clubs Slavia Prague, has confirmed that the purchase of the club's stadium is completed. CEFC China Energy, ranked as one of the mainland's ten largest private companies by China Daily in 2014, will make Eden Arena in Prague the home ground of the football club.

Chicago, IL

