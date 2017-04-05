Cancer is main cause of death of midd...

Cancer is main cause of death of middle-aged Czechs

People under the age of 40 most often die of injuries and poisoning, people aged from 40 to 70 years most often die of malignant tumours and those over 70 of heart diseases, daily Lidove noviny wrote on Tuesday, citing data of the Czech National Health Information System from 2004-2015. In total, 1,281,000 people died in the Czech Republic during the given 12 years.

