Buffs' Petra Hyncicova, David Ketterer named RMISA Athletes of the Year
Colorado's David Ketterer and Petra Hyncicova have been selected as the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Athletes of the Year. Hyncicova was selected for women's Nordic while Ketterer was for men's alpine.
