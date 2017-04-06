Baroque complex reconstruction wins Europa Nostra prize
The recent reconstruction of the Baroque complex in Kuks, east Bohemia, and the Czech National Heritage Institute's educational project promoting historical sights have won the EU's prestigious Europa Nostra 2017 prize, NPU spokesman Jan Cieslar told CTK on Wednesday. Representatives of the EC and the Europa Nostra group have chosen 29 winners out of more than 200 competing projects.
