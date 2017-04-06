Baroque complex reconstruction wins E...

Baroque complex reconstruction wins Europa Nostra prize

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The recent reconstruction of the Baroque complex in Kuks, east Bohemia, and the Czech National Heritage Institute's educational project promoting historical sights have won the EU's prestigious Europa Nostra 2017 prize, NPU spokesman Jan Cieslar told CTK on Wednesday. Representatives of the EC and the Europa Nostra group have chosen 29 winners out of more than 200 competing projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC