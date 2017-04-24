Ballet star Polunin making first Czec...

Ballet star Polunin making first Czech appearances

The international ballet star Sergei Polunin is set to perform in the Czech Republic for the first time on Monday. The Ukrainian will give two shows at Prague's National Theatre that will be preceded by a documentary about his career entitled Dancer.

