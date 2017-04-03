ANO would win Czech election with 32%...

ANO would win Czech election with 32%, CSSD far behind

Prague Daily Monitor

Deputy PM Andrej Babis's ANO movement would win with 32 percent of the vote if a Czech general election were held now, and the runner-up, PM Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats , would lag quite far behind with 12.5 percent, according to an election model Czech Television released yesterday. The opposition Communists would closely trail the CSSD with 11.5 percent, the model completed by the Kantar TNS agency showed.

