ANO would win Czech election with 32%, CSSD far behind
Deputy PM Andrej Babis's ANO movement would win with 32 percent of the vote if a Czech general election were held now, and the runner-up, PM Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats , would lag quite far behind with 12.5 percent, according to an election model Czech Television released yesterday. The opposition Communists would closely trail the CSSD with 11.5 percent, the model completed by the Kantar TNS agency showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC