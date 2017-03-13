Zeman wishes ANO-CSSD cabinet to cont...

Zeman wishes ANO-CSSD cabinet to continue after election

Prague Daily Monitor

Czech President Milos Zeman would like the current ANO-Social Democrat coalition to continue to rule the country after the autumn general election, he told the Blesk.cz server on Sunday, but added that this will depend on the election result, not on the president. He repeated that the Bohumin resolution of 1995 which bans the CSSD from cooperating with the Communists is outdated.

