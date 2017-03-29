Universities receive EU subsidy for C...

Universities receive EU subsidy for Czech-German research centre

2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Technical University in Prague and the University of Technology in Brno along with two partners from Germany have received a 400,000-euro EU subsidy for the development of a Czech-German research centre, CVUT spokeswoman Andrea Vondrakova told CTK yesterday. The project is supposed to lay foundations of the future Czech-German cooperation in the research into advanced industrial production, she added.

