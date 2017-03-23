Twenty years since Kolya won Best For...

Twenty years since Kolya won Best Foreign Language Film Oscar

16 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Exactly 20 years have passed since the independent Czech Republic celebrated its first ever Oscar win for Best Foreign Language Film. The movie was Kolya, a surprise global critical hit directed by Jan SvA>rA k, which tells the story of a Czech cellist, played by Jan's father ZdenA>k, who is left to raise a young Russian boy after his mother abandons him.

Chicago, IL

