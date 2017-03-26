Theater, a tool for international und...

Theater, a tool for international understanding

World Theater Day, instituted by the International Theater Institute on March 27, 1962, to mark the opening of the Theater of Nations in Paris, France, has since been annually celebrated on March 27 to focus on the importance of theater as a diverse and complex art form that taps the creative work of the playwright, director, actors, artists, and composers. In musical theater, acting is combined with music, song, and dance.

Chicago, IL

