Tescoma co-founder receives Czech Entrepreneur of the Year Award

7 hrs ago

The Czech Entrepreneur of the Year Award, organised by the accounting & consultancy agency firm Ernst & Young, has gone to Tescoma co-founder and co-owner Petr Chmela. The results of the competition for 2016 were announced on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

