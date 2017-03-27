Tennis player Stepanek undergoes spinal surgery
Czech tennis player Radek Stepanek, 38, a double Davis Cup winner, was operated on with lumbar spine on Thursday and he would like to to return to court in three months, he has said. Stepanek, a bronze medalist in mixed doubles from the Rio Olympics last year, underwent the surgery to remove his chronic problems at Prague's Na Homolce hospital.
