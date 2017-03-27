Tennis player Stepanek undergoes spin...

Tennis player Stepanek undergoes spinal surgery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech tennis player Radek Stepanek, 38, a double Davis Cup winner, was operated on with lumbar spine on Thursday and he would like to to return to court in three months, he has said. Stepanek, a bronze medalist in mixed doubles from the Rio Olympics last year, underwent the surgery to remove his chronic problems at Prague's Na Homolce hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC