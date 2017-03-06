Tehran, Prague agree on building 20MW...

Tehran, Prague agree on building 20MW waste-to-energy plant in Iran

Iran and Czech Republic agreed on signing a contract for the construction of a 20 megawatt waste-to-energy plant in the Iranian northern province of Gilan, the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry reported. The agreement was made by Houshang Falahatian, the Iranian deputy energy minister, and Milan A arapatka, the chairman of Czech Republic Parliament's Energy Committee, in Tehran on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

