STAN to run in Czech general election in coalition with KDU-CSL
The Mayors and Independents movement wants to run in the Czech October general election in a coalition with the Christian Democrats , a crushing majority of the delegates to its congress decided Saturday, election commission chairman Zdenek Hovezak has said. The coalition was supported by 101 out of 116 voting delegates or 86 percent.
