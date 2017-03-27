Slovak authors of Winton projects rec...

Slovak authors of Winton projects received Raoul Wallenberg Medal

The two film-makers who focused on a less-known saviour of World War II, the recently deceased Nicholas Winton and made films about him, received the award commemorating another war-time hero, Swede Raoul Wallenberg. L-R: Direcotr of the project's films Matej MinA A , producer Patrik PaA A and Dagmar KrepopovA of the Trigon Production company.

